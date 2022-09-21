After an eventful first T20I, India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will next meet at VCA stadium, Maharashtra for the second T20 contest on September 23 (Friday). The match will commence at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Reaction Is New Meme Template: Photos and Videos of Kohli's Funny Facial Expression From IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Match Go Viral.

Australia won the first T20 by 4 wickets after a historic run chase in a high scoring contest on Tuesday. India batting first saw its middle-order lead Hardik Pandya (71 off 30), Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) and opener KL Rahul (55 off 35) grinding the Australian bowlers to put a towering total of 208 on the board. In response, Aussies brilliance with the bat prevailed over Indian bowlers. Cameron Green's 61 off 30 and his important partnership of 87 runs with Steve Smith paved the way for rest to conclude the game in Australia's favour. Matthew Wade who arrived on the crease down the order at number 7, delivered an unbeaten heroics of 45 off 21 to lead his team to the finishing line in an epic run chase of 209 runs.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Matthew Wade (AUS), Josh Inglis (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Cameron Green (AUS), Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) could form the bowling attack.

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Cameron Green (AUS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

