India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will be eager to square off in the second Test, scheduled to kick-start on February 17 (Friday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The second Test clash between the two Test rivals will begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 AM IST. India flaunted their home dominance again after beating Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test match in Nagpur. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Match in Delhi.

The first Test of the epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur saw spinners prevailing chiefly. As the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is also spin-friendly, the outcome of the upcoming Test is speculated to be nearly similar. The spin specialist Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Australian Debutant Todd Murphy all had a roll as the first Test saw three fifers apiece from them. The top-order batting of both India and Australia failed to deliver in the first Test and will need to show some composure in the upcoming fixture to make the contest even more rip-roaring with high scoring from both sides.

Owing to his bad record in the sub-continent, the in-form left-handed batter Travis Head was benched in the first Test at Nagpur. The decision not to include him was later backlashed by many experts following Australia's poor performance in the first Test. The team management have confirmed his comeback into the playing XI along with the veteran pacer Mitchell Starc in the second Test. Their inclusion in the team will be a big boost to Australia as they head to fire back in the battle at Delhi from Friday. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Delhi.

When Is India vs Australia 2nd Test Match 2023 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from February 17 (Friday). The starting time of the second Test between India and Australia is 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 am IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 on TV Day 1?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Test series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live action of the 2nd match between India and Australia.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 1?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription) to catch the Online Live Streaming of the second Test between India and Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).