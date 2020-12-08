Australia registered a consolation win over India in the third and last T20 international at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India, set a target of 187, were restricted to 174 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Virat Kohli scored 85 off just 61 balls but that was not enough for India to win the match. Following the result in the third T20I, India now take the three-match series 2-1. India vs Australia Highlights 3rd T20I 2020: AUS Beat IND by 12 Runs, Visitors Take Series 2-1.

At one stage it looked like India will make it 3-0 when Kohli and Hardik Pandya were at the crease. Once Pandya, who scored 20 off 13 balls, was dismissed Australia found their way back as all the pressure shifted to Kohli. The India captain then trying to attack was caught near the boundary on the off-side. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from the Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I. Virat Kohli Misses Out On Century Against Australia in 3rd T20I, Fans Praise Indian Skipper Despite 12-Run Defeat.

# India Clinched the T20I series 2-1.

# The defeat in the third game ended India’s 10-match winning streak in T20Is.

# Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to win a Test, ODI and T20I series in Australia.

# Kohli scored his 25th T20I half-century, which is the most by any cricketer in this format.

# Matthew Wade registered his highest individual T20I score (80) after scoring his third half-century

# Kohli also becomes first Indian captain to win a T20I series in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

# Kohli also became only the second international captain after Faf du Plessis to register series wins in all three formats in Australia.

Earlier, powered by Matthew Wade’s half-century Australia posted a decent total. The two teams will now face-off in the four-match Tests series, which starts from December 17 onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).