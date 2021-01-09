Indian fans had to deal with mood swings after watching India’s performance on day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. While some fans praised Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill for their half-centuries and congratulated Rishabh Pant for scripting a new record in Australia, many were left disappointed with India’s dismal batting performance. India folded for 244 runs, losing their last five wickets for 21 runs, and handed Australia a 94-run lead. This was after the visitor had resumed batting on 96/2 with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara at the crease. Fans reacted to day 3 of the Test match with funny memes and jokes and showed their frustration on the team’s performance. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

While fans praised Pujara for another hard-fought half-century they were left disappointed after he got out immediately after completing his fifty. Twitterati trolled him for his slow-paced innings and failure to convert the half-century into a big score. Pujara reached his fifty in 174 deliveries, which is the slowest – in terms of deliveries played, in his Test career. He broke his own previous record of 50 from 173 balls against South Africa. He was trolled online with many calling for him to keep the scoreboard ticking instead of defending. Take a look at some funny memes and reactions on Pujara. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne Put Hosts in Command.

Fan At SCG Enjoying Cheteshwar Pujara's Innings

Non-Striker When Pujara is At Strike

Pujara to Mitchell Starc After Leaving the Ball

Mitch Starc running hard & bowling at a speed of 145+ Pujara after leaving the ball alone.... 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Cms1LgyGOe — TOBO (@impact_in_line) January 8, 2021

Ball to Boundary When Pujara is Batting

Ball to Boundary line when Pujara is batting pic.twitter.com/Uj6I2is9hY — S Ravind King (@sravindking) January 8, 2021

Some fans also reacted to the two injury scars India faced during their batting. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant hurt his left elbow while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja injured his left thumb. Both did not take the field during Australia’s second innings and BCCI later confirmed both players had to be taken for scans. Take a look at some other reactions and funny memes from day 3 of the Test match.

Indian Fans After Rishabh Pant's Injury

Stage is perfectly set for Saha to keep wickets in 2nd innings... & Pant to score a match winning hundred on last day.. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kavjy1O4ng — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) January 9, 2021

Pant After Scoring 25 Runs Against Australia

Another Pant and 25-Runs Record Meme

#INDvsAUS Rishabh Pant after making 25 runs in any test innings : pic.twitter.com/Llv9p1l60B — Rehaan 🔰 (@sarcastiqlonda) January 9, 2021

Indian Bowlers After Pant's Injury

Pujara to Rishabh Pant

Team India Fans After Pant and Pujara's Dismissals

Pant While Keeping vs Pant While Batting

#INDvsAUS Pic1 - Rishabh Pant while keeping. Pic2 - Rishabh Pant while batting. pic.twitter.com/slijeDnoab — Amit (@dark__horse007) January 9, 2021

When Indian Bowlers Hear About Pant's Injury

#INDvsAUS Team management- Rishabh pant is injured so saha will do keeping in 2nd innings Indian bowlers: pic.twitter.com/cNMqLW5bQv — hitman45❣️ (@crazy_for_rohit) January 9, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar Watching Jadeja Play Against Australia

Gill and Pujara After Scoring Half-Centuries

#INDvsAUS Gill nd Pujara after scoring 50 pic.twitter.com/vN2dui6uHD — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) January 9, 2021

Australia, meanwhile, have consolidated their lead from the first innings to 197 after losing just two wickets in their second essay. Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) were at the crease when stumps were called on Day 3. Mohammed Siraj took the first wicket in the second innings after finding the edge of debutant Will Pucovski while Ravi Ashwin trapped David Warner LBW as Australia finished the day on 103/2.

