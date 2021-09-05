After putting up a dismal show on the first day in the fourth Test, Day 1 2021, the Virat Kohli and men put up a valiant battle on day 3 as they walked out to bat in the second innings. England got bundled out on 290 runs and then India was batting to complete the lead. Rohit Sharma scored a century and proved to be mighty for the English bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara also slammed 61 runs and this was his 31st Test fifty. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the two had been blazing guns with the bat. Sharma etched a few milestones while batting. He completed 11,000 runs as an opener for India. This was his first Test century outside India. So far Sharma has scored eight centuries in the longer format. Currently, we have Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 22 and 9 runs respectively. At stumps on Day 3, the scoreboard read 270/3. Virat Kohli fans would be hoping for the Indian skipper to score a 100.

As of now, the Indians have an upper hand in this Test match. Day 4 will be quite important for both sides to know where the game heads. Tay tuned to this space for all live updates of the match.