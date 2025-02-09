India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: India will be looking to seal the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England as they face off in the second game. The Men in Blue won the first ODI by four wickets. Set a target of 249 runs to win, India reached that in just 38.4 overs. Meanwhile, for IND vs NZ free live streaming online and live TV channel telecast details you can scroll down. 'Virat Kohli Is Fit and Available for Selection', Confirms Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

India were without star batsman Virat Kohli in the series opener. He is not fit to play in the second ODI. And it will be interesting to see who will sit out to accommodate the senior batsman. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI, is likely to sit out though. England, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level in the series and face a must-win situation.

When is India vs England 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd ODI will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 09. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel Visit Puri's Jagannath Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on Sports18 1 SD/HD and Colors Cinplex SD/HD TV channels. For IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd ODI 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of the India vs England ODI series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Disney+ Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in the India vs England ODI series 2025.

