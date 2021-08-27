It's day 3 at the ongoing Test match between India and England at the Headingley in Leeds. In this article, we shall take you through the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at how day 2 panned out for the two sides. As one may recall, India got bundled out on 78 runs. Post this, England went all blazing guns against India and the opener Rory Burns and Haseeb Haamid gave a great start to the home team. India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Stat Highlights: Joe Root Shines As Hosts Dominate.

Dawid Malan and English captain Joe Root also capitalised on the start. Root scored 121 runs and played an extremely vital role in giving the hosts an upper hand in the Test match. Indian bowlers also could not offer much resistance But Mohammad Shami scalped three wickets. While Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja ended the day with two wickets. At the end of the day's play, the scoreboard read 423/8. Now, let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 will be played at the Headingley, Leeds. Day three will start on August 27, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

