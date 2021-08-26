Disastrous is the word that can perfectly describe India's recent outing on day 1 of the match against England which was held at Headingley in Leeds. Wicket falling and Virat Kohli's men getting bundling out were all over social media on day 1. To top it all, the English crowd's misbehaviour was something that could not go unnoticed. That was quite a day for India. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details for Day 2. Mohammed Siraj Gives a Befitting Reply to English Crowd Who Asked Him the Score During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 (Watch Video).

But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So after winning the toss India elected to bat first. Ravi Ashwin is not a part of the playing XI. Opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked into bat. Soon KL Rahul made his way to the pavilion. Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian captain Virat Kohli followed on a single-digit score. Next to go were Ajinkya Rahane (18) and Rishabh Pant (2). Opener Rohit Sharma got out on 19 which was the highest contribution. The lower order obviously could not offer resistance with the kind of show out up at the top and India got bundled out on 78.

Needless to say that the batting by the Indians was quite a disaster. England is currently batting on 120 runs without a loss of wicket. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 will be played at the Headingley, Leeds. Day three will start on August 26, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

