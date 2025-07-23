India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India will look to make a comeback in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, when IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester starts on July 23, with hosts England leading the series 2-1. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is a must-win contest for India, who fumbled a great chance at Lord's to take a 2-1 lead, but ended up losing the contest by 22 runs on Day 5. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The storyline for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been that England won the first, then India made a comeback in the second, and the hosts snatched a win away from the visitors' grasp in the third. Will It Rain in Manchester During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 4th Test, India suffered multiple blows with Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting ruled out due to respective injuries, forcing selectors to call in Anshul Kamboj as cover from India. While Singh and Deep are ruled out of the IND vs ENG 4th Test only, Reddy has been sent back home to India for recovery and will miss the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, England have named their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, have included spinner Liam Dawson in place of Shoaib Bashir, who suffered an injury in the Lord's encounter.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.