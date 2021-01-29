The only instance of a Test series between India and England not producing a single result took place in 1963/64. Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi declared in each of the first three Test matches, but England refused to go for the chase. Only 24 wickets fell in the fourth Test and 21 in the fifth. India vs England Series Part 8: India Win First Series Against England, 1961/62

The series is remembered for Bapu Nadkarni's miserly bowling. Nadkarni returned figures of 212-120-278-9 in the series, going for a mere 1.31 an over. This included figures of 32-27-5-0 at Madras, where he set a new world record by bowling 21 maiden overs on the trot. He also scored a hundred at Kanpur, and finished the series with a batting average of 98. India vs England Series Part 7: England Whitewash India, 1959

Two other performances by Indians stood out. Budhi Kunderan's 192 at Madras involved an Indian record of 170 in a single day. And after India trailed by 117, Pataudi slammed 203 not out.

For England, Colin Cowdrey flew out midway through the series as reinforcement and immediately scored a hundred. But the real star was Fred Titmus, who got 27 wickets when nobody from either side got even 15 and scored 143 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).