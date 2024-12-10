Mumbai, December 10: With his loss at Adelaide against Australia by 10 wickets, Rohit Sharma slipped to his fourth successive loss as Test captain. Let us look at captains which faced most successive losses for India in Tests.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

The 'Tiger' faced six losses as captain in Tests from 1967-68. This included 3-0 losses to England and Australia away from home. Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In Unwanted India Test Captaincy Record After Defeat In BGT 2024-25 Pink-Ball Test, Only Behind Mansoor Pataudi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Datta Gaekwad

In 1959, India lost five successive Tests under Datta Gaekwad's captaincy, with all coming during tour of England.

Sachin Tendulkar

From December 1999-March 2000, India lost five Tests under Sachin's captaincy in a row. He lost three massive Tests against Australia away from home in 1999, followed by two losses to South Africa at home in 2000.

MS Dhoni (2011 and 2014)

In 2011 and 2014, India lost four Tests in a row under Dhoni, including a 4-0 series whitewash against England away from home back in 2011. In 2014, Dhoni lost three Tests against England away from home,losing the series after taking a lead of 1-0 initially. After missing out on first Adelaide Test against Australia, he returned for the second Brisbane Test, lost it by four wickets to make it four losses in a row.

Virat Kohli

From February 2020- February 21, India lost four successive Tests under Virat's captaincy, including a series whitewash in New Zealand, a loss at Adelaide Oval where India was all out for 36 and first Test against England at home in Chennai. Notably, Virat did not lead for the remainder of Australia tour because of birth of his first child. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mark Taylor Urges Senior India Teammates To Address Mohammed Siraj’s Premature Celebrations Against Travis Head.

Rohit Sharma

This year, Rohit lost three Tests against New Zealand at home, resulting in a all-time low series whitewash, India's first Test series loss at home in 12 years in October-November. After missing out the first Test against Australia at Perth, which India won, Rohit came back for Adelaide pink-ball Test and India lost it by 10 wickets.

