India beat England in a Test series for the first time in 1961/62, under Nari Contractor. After the first three Test matches – at Bombay, Kanpur, and Delhi – were all drawn, India won the fourth Test, at Calcutta, by 187 runs and the fifth, at Madras, by 128 runs. India vs England series part 7: England whitewash India, 1959

The win was particularly commendable, for India had lost eight of their nine previous Tests against England, escaping with a draw due to rain. The chief architects of India's win were Vijay Manjrekar (586 runs), Chandu Borde (314 runs, 16 wickets), Salim Durani (199 runs, 23 wickets), and ML Jaisimha (399 runs). India vs England series part 6: Trueman blows India away, 1952

During the win in Calcutta, Borde scored 68 and 61 and had 4/65 in the first innings, while Durani got 43, 5/47, and 3/66. The match went into the last day, and England fought back with a resilient sixth-wicket stand between Peter Parfitt and Barry Knight, but they lost their last five wickets for just 38 runs.

Borde (31, 2/58, 3/59) and Durani (21, 6/105, 4/72) were the heroes of the final Test as well. Once again England lost five early wickets in the fourth innings, and once again did Parfitt and Knight fight back on the final morning. But this time the last five wickets went down for just 35.

