The first Test between India and New Zealand is just two days away now and Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that Shubman Gill would be part of the playing XI in Nagpur, while declining to comment on which batting position the young batsman would have. A day ago, it was widely reported that Gill would be pushed down the middle-order instead of playing as an opener as Mayank Agarwal was set to partner KL Rahul at the top. But the chances of this happening has been ruled out with KL Rahul being ruled out of the two-match series with a muscle injury. Suryakumar Yadav was named his replacement. India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Two-Match Test Series, Suryakumar Yadav Named Replacement

"Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much," Pujara said, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The number three experienced batter declined to reveal Gill's batting position, though, saying, "Rahul bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series." BCCI’s ‘Halal’ Meat Recommendation for Indian Cricketers Raises Eyebrows Ahead of New Zealand Test Series

India would be heading into the first Test against New Zealand without the likes of big names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Ajinkya Rahane would captain the side in the match starting on November 25.

