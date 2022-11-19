Following the washout in the 1st T20I, India is all set to clash with New Zealand in the second T20 international of the three-match series on Sunday, November 20. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For both teams, this clash is very crucial as this series will start the rebuild for both teams on their way to the T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2022, Mount Maunganui Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Bay Oval

India had a heart-breaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals after getting brutally beaten by England. Now it's time for India to start rebuilding with the future in mind and start integrating youngsters into the setup. Senior cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested from this series with them yet to decide on their T20I futures. Hardik Pandya is nominated as one of the new leaders who could carry forward the project. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also decided to take a break and VVS Laxman is all set to guide the team in his absence. With the previous selection committee sacked and rumours of introduction of split captaincy around, this series can be a perfect platform for youngsters like Subhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Umran Malik to be the first bricks of the new core.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have played each other 22 times in T20Is. India won 11 of them and New Zealand won nine. One game had no result. The previous game of this series was washed out.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Hardik Pandya (IND) Glenn Phillips (NZ) Tim Southee (NZ)

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Subhman Gill battle with Tim Southee and Arshdeep Singh vs Finn Allen will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 11:30 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by DD Sports, fans can tune in to DD Sports channel to watch the game on TV. While the live stream will be available on the Amazon prime app and website, the official broadcasters of the series.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Subhman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).