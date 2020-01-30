India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 4th T20I 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five IND vs NZ Twenty20 Matches

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

India clinched the five-game series in the third T20I match against New Zealand in the most dramatic way as they defeated New Zealand in the super over. The match swung like a pendulum from the first ball to the last. India needed 18 runs off the super-over to win the game after just getting seven of the first four deliveries, Rohit Sharma hit two massive sixes in the last two deliveries to take India home in a nail-biting encounter. In Head-to-Head record between India and New Zealand, In 14 T20I games, Black Caps have registered eight wins to the Men in Blues six victories. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

In recent matches, India have had the upper hand over the Kiwis and have won four of the last five matches. Team India have been performing well on all fronts in this series as their batsmen are scoring runs for fun while the bowlers are accurate in their line and length and are difficult to get-away. Black Caps, on the other hand, have been underwhelming so far with no one except Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were able to make a huge impact in the ongoing series. Ahead of this clash, we take a look at the results of the last five fixtures. Virat Kohli After IND vs NZ 3rd 2020, 'Thought at One Stage We're Gone, New Zealand Deserved to Win'.

New Zealand vs India – January 29, 2020 – India won in super over by 2 wickets

After being asked to bat first, India posted a total of 179 and while chasing the Kiwis looked very well on their way to a win but Williamson’s wicket in the over changed the match. Taylor and Seifert could not complete the task in hand and match went into the super over. New Zealand put a target of 18 runs, which India achieved on the final delivery due to heroics from Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand vs India – January 26, 2020 – India won by seven wickets

Kiwis were off to a steady start after electing to bat first but lost quick wickets after the power play and could only manage 132 on the board. While chasing this target, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul took India home.

New Zealand vs India – January 24, 2020 – India won by six wickets

New Zealand were off to a flier in this match as Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson all scored half-centuries. While chasing a target of 2014, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship before Shreyas Iyer brilliant knock gave India a crucial victory.

New Zealand vs India – February 10, 2019 – New Zealand won by four runs

This is the Black Caps only victory over India in the last five games. The opening duo of Colin Munro and Tom Seifert stitched up an 80-run partnership and gave a solid start. The left-handed batsman scored 72 runs and guided Kiwis to a total of 212. India were poor in their performance and finally fell short by four runs.

New Zealand vs India – February 8, 2019 – India won by seven wickets

After a poor start early on, the Kiwis rallied back to a total of 159, thanks to a brilliant partnership by Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson. Rohit Sharma was at his best as he scored a brilliant half-century and then a late Rishabh Pant cameo sealed the win for India.

India have already sealed the series with a win the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwis have now their pride to play for as they look to record the first win the five-game series and avoid an embarrassing loss at home.