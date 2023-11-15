IND vs NZ Free Live Streaming Online: The first semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup sees a repeat of the 2019 event with India taking on New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Hosts India have been on a roll, winning all the games during the group stage. The team’s morale is sky-high and the entire squad looks in red-hot form. The problem for the Men in Blue has been knock-out phases of the ICC tournaments and Rahul Dravid and co will have to make sure the team takes this as any other game. Opponents New Zealand won their last match against Sri Lanka to book their place in the last four. They had faced defeats in four games prior to the last one but they are mentality monsters when it comes to the big games. India versus New Zealand will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 2:00 pm IST. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ CWC Match in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the lynchpins of this Indian batting unit but their numbers are stacked against them in the big ICC games. Both failed miserably as India crashed out against the Kiwis in the 2019 World Cup. There is a general belief that one of them must stand up and be counted in this big match. The bowlers including the trinity of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been unplayable in most games and this is where the strength of the team lies.

Rachin Ravindra has been the find of the tournament with the youngster scoring at an impressive rate. He alongside Kane Williamson can score big against the best of attacks and carry the maximum threat for the opposition. Lockie Ferguson is fit to take part in the game and should form the pace attack which also consists of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

When is India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will go up against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. The IND vs NZ match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of IND vs NZ, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal match. Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Toss is going to play a key role in this match and expect the team batting first to have a serious advantage here.

