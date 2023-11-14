India takes on New Zealand in the first semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue finished unbeaten during the round-robin stage and ended with numero uno spot on the points table. India won all its nine matches and stamped authority each time it took the field. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished fourth on the team standings. The Kiwis lost track at one stage and lost four back to back matches before winning an all-important clash against Sri Lanka. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

After four consecutive wins, it was India who broke New Zealand's winning momentum when the two sides met earlier in Dharamsala. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets and chased down the target of 274. India have been a force to reckon with, especially in the bowling department. Even though New Zealand have had an upper hand in the knockout matches over India, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to put up a winning show and avenge the 2019 World Cup semis defeat.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met 117 times in ODIs.Not much separates the two teams with India having won 59 games while New Zealand have emerged victorious on 50 occasions. One ODI between India and New Zealand ended in a tie while seven games had no result. Harsha Bhogle Talks About Ideal Choice After Winning Toss at Wankhede Stadium for India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Key Players

Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Kane Williamsom Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semis will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be a day-night encounter.

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans can therefore watch the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of IND vs NZ semis online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. The IND vs NZ CWC 2023 semifinal free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

