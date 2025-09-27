The India national cricket team will take on arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 final game between India and Pakistan. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs Pakistan final best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

Earlier, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India thrashed Salman Ali Agha's men twice in the Asia Cup 2025. In the Group A contest between two nations, the Men in Blue secured a convincing victory, followed by a dominating win in the Super 4 stage game. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches were held in Dubai. Team India are unbeaten in the ongoing T20 edition of the Asia Cup, and the Green Shirts will have a huge task ahead of them, given their recent record against India in the shortest format. IND vs PAK Final on PVR Inox! Asia Cup 2025 Summit Clash To Be Screened Live Ad-Free Reportedly Across 100+ Cinema Halls in India, Here's How You Can Watch.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (IND)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Haris Rauf (PAK)

Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Match?

India and Pakistan have had many close battles on the cricket field, and the upcoming contest between them in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai is set to bring another blockbuster encounter between the two Asian Giants. Team India are on a winning streak in Asia Cup 2025 tournament. It is expected to be a hard-fought contest, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led India winning the title after defeating Salman Ali Agha's men.

