India will look to build on their win over Afghanistan when they face off against Scotland in match 37 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are in search of a win but for very different reasons. So ahead of the IND vs SCO clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to know. IND vs AFG Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma Shine With the Bat as India Registers Their First Win in the Mega Event.

India have been underwhelming in the competition but managed to get their first win when they defeated Afghanistan and will be aiming to replicate a similar performance against Kyle Coeter’s team as they look to keep semi-final hopes alive. Meanwhile, Scotland are winless in the multi-nation event but will be hoping that they can end their season with a win and put an end to the four-game losing run. Matthew Cross Cheers Chris Greaves During NZ vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Says ‘Come on Greavo, Whole of India Behind You’ (Watch Video).

IND vs SCO, T20 Head-to-Head

India and Scotland have met each other just once in T20I and it ended in a no result. The meeting came at the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and was called off due to rains in Durban.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will play an important role for India in the game Kyle Coetzer and Chris Greaves will have huge responsibilities for Scotland.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, Mini-Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Sayfan Shariff will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Ravi Ashwin vs Kyle Coetzer will also be an important clash.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 05, 2021 (Friday). The IND vs SCO encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast India vs Scotland match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SCO match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SCO live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).