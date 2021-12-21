Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa's squad for the three-match Test series against India owing to persistent injury. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter to make this announcement.

See Tweet:

#Proteas Squad update 🚨 Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury 🚑 No replacement will be brought in#SAvIND #FreedomSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/5R8gnwdcpF — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)