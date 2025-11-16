OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets his second wicket of the over, and South Africa have bundled out for 153, setting India a target of 124 runs. India will be without the services of Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the Eden Gardens Test.
OUT! A poor shot from Simon Harmer, which brings an end to his 20-ball innings. Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket of the innings, as the off-stump gets broken into half, much to the delight of Indian fans. Harmer b Siraj 7(20)
FIFTY! Truly a captain's knock from Temba Bavuma. Bavuma reaches his 26th Test half-century under the toughest of conditions, as other batters fail, on a pitch that is tough with every passing over.
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah provides India a much-needed breakthrough. Corbin Bosch played a crucial hand in his 44-run stand with Temba Bavuma, helping South Africa surpass a 100-run lead. Bosch will feel unlucky about the uneven delivery that jagged back and knocked over his off-stump. Corbin Bosch b Bumrah 25(37)
South Africa's lead has managed to cross the 100-run mark, and that too in style, with Corbin Bosch hitting a massive six off Kuldeep Yadav. Bosch, along with Temba Bavuma, have added 39 runs for the eighth wicket and have seen Proteas past the three-digit mark. Bavuma is nearing his 26th Test half-century as well.
India have, as expected, started Day 3 with spin from both ends, hoping to make use of an uneven pitch. Temba Bavuma has looked more comfortable than dead batting on most occasions, while Corbin Bosch is on the lookout for runs whenever a chance arises.
India will want to clean up South Africa's innings as quickly as possible and ensure their target is under 100. Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch will aim to take South Africa's total over the three-figure mark. The first hour of play might see the pitch settled.
Unfortunate news coming in, that India's captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ongoing Eden Gardens Test, and will not participate further. Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 and will continue to remain in the hospital and under observation.
Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.
He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the…
Day 2 belonged to the spinners in particular, South Africa's Simon Harmer, and India's Ravindra Jadeja. Harmer's four-wicket haul restricted India's star-studded batting, who, thanks to KL Rahul's 39, managed to take a 30-run lead. In reply, South Africa sees itself in trouble, on 93 for 7, having taken a 63-run lead, with Jadeja snapping a four-for.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder