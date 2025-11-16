India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India national cricket team is taking on South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata, where the hosts have taken an advantage after action on Day 2. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa will resume Day 3 with Temba Bavuma and Corbin Borch in the middle, with the Proteas leading India by 63 runs, with three wickets in hand. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Test Captain Admitted to Hospital for Neck Spasm, Availability for Remainder of IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Unknown.

Day 2 belonged to the spinners in particular, South Africa's Simon Harmer, and India's Ravindra Jadeja. Harmer's four-wicket haul restricted India's star-studded batting, who, thanks to KL Rahul's 39, managed to take a 30-run lead. In reply, South Africa sees itself in trouble, on 93 for 7, having taken a 63-run lead, with Jadeja snapping a four-for.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder