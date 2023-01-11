India face Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-game series, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12. Virat Kohli started 2023 with a hundred, his 45th in ODIs and 73rd overall in international cricket in the last game and he would want to go on in the same way. The same goes for skipper Rohit Sharma, who has played many memorable knocks at Eden Gardens and his opening partner Shubman Gill, who is well-acquainted with this ground, having represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Apart from a few fielding lapses, India were fairly clinical in the first game and hope for another such performance, which will help them win the series. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, face an uphill task of staging a comeback in the series. They would want to derive some inspiration from their captain Dasun Shanaka, who struck a fabulous hundred despite his side being on the losing side. Also, their bowlers will be looking for some early wickets to derail the Indian batting order. Let us take a look at how the weather might turn out to be for this match.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata during the IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Source: Accuweather)

According to the report above, the weather will be perfect for a game of cricket. There is no forecast for rain. The sky would be on the sunnier side initially since it is an afternoon start, but the temperature would gradually fall as the match progresses. The temperature would be around 18-27 degrees Celsius. IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Another good batting wicket, the Eden Gardens is likely to have a high-scoring contest between the two teams on Thursday. Fast bowlers would have a bit of help in the initial phases, but batters will find value for their shots, with this being a fast outfield. Given the dew factor, the team which wins the toss might choose to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a gettable total.

