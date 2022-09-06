India are set to take on Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter on Tuesday, September 6. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue are in somewhat of a precarious position. After sailing through the group stage undefeated, India faced their first loss at Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday. While that surely is going to rattle some nerves in the Indian camp, they now are in a do-or-die situation against Sri Lanka. India need to win this match to stay alive in the tournament. Anything less and we might have new champions this tournament. India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Dubai

The story is different for Sri Lanka though, who have looked a different side altogether since their dramatic win over Bangladesh. Their bowling have been off-colour but the batsmen have stepped up to the task, helping the side chase down big totals. A similar high-scoring scenario is once again expected this Tuesday.

Dubai Weather Report:

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of India vs Sri Lanka match (Source: Accuweather)

The weather is not going to change much for this game. The temperatures have hovered around from around 35-36 degrees celsius and Tuesday, it is going to be no different. But there would once again be a lot of humidity, which might make it uncomfortable for the players out in the middle.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

As seen in the India vs Pakistan match, the pitch is going to be batting-friendly one and the team which gets to bat first would plan on maximising the powerplay. Spinners might have a role to play as the game goes on. Once again, a high-scoring encounter is expected.

