India will take on a confident Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 6 (Tuesday). The Men in Blue will head into this contest on the back of a five-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit Sharma-led team India would look to pick up the pace after that defeat and aim for a convincing win against the official hosts of the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have already won their first match at this round-robin stage against Afghanistan and a win against the defending champions in Dubai would ensure a ticket to final for them. There will be a lot at stake for India in this match as a loss can show them the exit door of the T20I competition. Most importantly, this is the first time this two teams will meet each other in Asia Cup 2022. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match in Dubai

For India, some of the biggest positives from their defeat against Pakistan came in the batting department. The opening partnership of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, which was under heavy criticism for their dismal show in the group stage, was on fire against the Green Shirts, scoring 50+ runs. Virat Kohli's solid half-century was the biggest takeaway for the Men in Blue. What would worry India is their bowling department, especially Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya, both of whom conceded 87 runs in total. After Avesh Khan was ruled out due to fever, Ravi Bishnoi displayed a controlled bowling display of 26/1 in his 4 overs.

Sri Lanka on the other hand would be brimming with confidence after beating Afghanistan by four wickets in their last match. Dasun Shanaka' side would depend on their reignited batters who were in great rhythm against the Afghans while chasing down a big score of 176 runs. With Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka going big so fat in the tournament, the Lankans would hope to edge Rohit Sharma's side.

IND vs SL T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have faced off against each for a total of 27 times in T20 Internationals. Out of these, India have the clear advantage of winning 17 matches while Sri Lanka have managed seven wins, with one ended without any result.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be several key players on both sides for this match. For India, a lot would rest on Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performances. Sri Lanka on the other hand, would want their skipper Dasun Shanaka to carry on in the same form along with Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been bowling beautifully.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will have many player battles. The contest between Maheesh Theekshana and Rohit Sharma would be interesting to watch. Another duel that fans would be keen on looking forward to is the one between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kusal Mendis.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 6, 2022 (Tuesday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

SL Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

