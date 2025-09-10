India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a game against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Blue are considered the favourites to lift the trophy and Gautam Gambhir and co would want to start on the front foot here. The defending world champions are returning to T20 cricket after a gap and fans will be excited to see their team play. Hosts UAE are gearing up for a contest that will test them throughout the contest. The team did have a few good performances in the recently concluded Tri-nations series with Afghanistan and Pakistan and that will give them a lot of confidence. India vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 and Who Will Win IND vs UAE T20I?.

Shubman Gill returns to play T20 cricket for India and this decision has indeed raised a few eyebrows. Sanju Samson is striving hard to feature at no 3 and it will be interesting to see if ge gets a game in. Suryakuymar Yadav and Tilak Varma alongside Hardik Pandya make up the middle order for India. The bowling department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem will be opening the innings for UAE and the duo need to take advantage of the power plays. Rahul Chopra, the talented wicketkeeper batsman, will come in at no 3, followed by Asif Khan and Muhammad Farooq. Sagir Khan could be given a game in preference for Muhammad Jawadullah.

India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Date September 10, Wednesday Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will take on the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10, Tuesday. The live action of the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 T20I cricket match will begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match online viewing options live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches. FanCode will also provide online viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 25 and INR 189. India will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

