India will once again lock horns with West Indies in the shortest format of cricket as the two teams are set to meet each other in the opener of five-game T20I series on July 29 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After a clean sweep of ODI series, the visitors would look to repeat the result again in the T20 series. In the three ODI games, the two teams fought bravely to the end and it was India who rose to the occasion time and again to deny the hosts the a single victory. The Indian team led by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan clinched their three consecutive ODI series win, displaying an all-round performance. In T20 cricket, India and West Indies have met for 20 times so far, with the Men in Blues clinching victories on 13 occasions and Windies emerging victorious 6 times. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have returned to the team after being rested for the ODI series. Ace batter Virat Kohli would not feature in this series as he has also been given some time off. On the other hand, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran would be more than happy after star players like Jason Holder and Keemo Paul have returned to the squad since third ODI game. They would aim to get a sweet revenge on their Indian opponents who are currently flying high with confidence.

Trinidad Weather Report