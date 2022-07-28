India will once again lock horns with West Indies in the shortest format of cricket as the two teams are set to meet each other in the opener of five-game T20I series on July 29 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After a clean sweep of ODI series, the visitors would look to repeat the result again in the T20 series. In the three ODI games, the two teams fought bravely to the end and it was India who rose to the occasion time and again to deny the hosts the a single victory. The Indian team led by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan clinched their three consecutive ODI series win, displaying an all-round performance. In T20 cricket, India and West Indies have met for 20 times so far, with the Men in Blues clinching victories on 13 occasions and Windies emerging victorious 6 times. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad
The weather forecast during the first T20I game between India and West Indies is not favourable as it would stay cloudy most of the times. Rain can be expected in the early hours of the game at around 11 am-12 pm local time, with thunders and lightnings. The temperature would be around 30-31 degree Celsius in San Fernando.
Brian Lara Cricket Academy Pitch Report:
The pitch would be a perfect one for the batters to score plenty of runs just like ODI series. Teams would try to bat first after winning the toss as it would be easy for the teams to put up a massive total on the board after batting first. Batters would find it easy to take all types of shots as it can be expected that ball would not move much. The team chasing down the total might find it difficult to chase down the target as humidity could play a big role in the death overs during second innings. The pitch will be flat one just like rest of the West Indies' pitches. It would a high-scoring affair once again, just like ODI games.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).