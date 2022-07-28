India would hope to maintain their winning momentum when they lock horns with the West Indies, this time, in the first of the five-match series on Friday, July 29. The match would be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The confidence of a whitewash in the ODIs would definitely be a huge spring in India's steps, especially having achieved this feat for the first time on Caribbean soil with a young team. IND vs WI: Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Shikhar Dhawan Laud Young Indian Team Following ODI Series Sweep Over Windies (Watch Video)

Skipper Rohit Sharma would return to the top-order in this match and he, in all likelihood, will have Rishabh Pant as his partner, who was given an opening slot in England for the T20Is. Shreyas Iyer, in Virat Kohli's absence, is the first-choice batter at number three. Iyer has had a good time in the ODIs and he will aim to capitalise on that. Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand, will need to find his form after not being able to get going in the ODI series. Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik would form the middle order with Axar Patel.

The pace bowling attack would comprise Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and either one between Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. The spin duties would be fulfilled by a returning Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I against West Indies

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan

