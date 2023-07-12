India begins their Caribbean tour with the first test at Windsor Park in Dominica where a struggling West Indies awaits. India just lost out on the ICC Test Championship for the second consecutive time, losing comprehensively to Australia. India have done well in the bilaterals though which many believe showcases their inability to deal with the pressure that comes with ICC tournaments. 2023 being a world cup year, test cricket will take a backseat but ICC Test Championship qualifying points will be on the line in this two-test series here. Hosts West Indies have plenty of problems as they look to try and bring back their glory days. These test matches is an ideal opportunity for them to rebuild. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Dominica.

Shubman Gill will bat no 3 for India in place of Cheteshwar Pujara whose future in the test team looks bleak. Another youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his debut and will open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain and all eyes will be on him as he looks to build on to his wonderful performance versus Australia. Navdeep Saini is pushing for a place in the playing eleven with no Mohammed Shami in the side.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the key man for West Indies in the batting unit and with a double century already to his name against Zimbabwe. Alick Athanaze is another highly rated youngster and he will need to prove his credentials against a strong Indian side. Kemar Roach has been around for sometime and his experience should come in handy. India vs West Indies, 1st Test 2023, Dominica Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Windsor Park.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI first Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users, but on DTH and DTT platforms as well.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 1st Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On FanCode mobile app and website fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online ads free. It should be a keenly contested game with the visitors claiming a win in the end.

