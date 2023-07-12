India takes on West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series. The IND vs WI first Test takes place at the Windsor Park Dominica from July 12 onwards and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st Test below. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need To Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Dominica

The series against West Indies marks the beginning of India's fixtures in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Meanwhile, India has infused fish blood into the Test team with Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make his debut in the first Test. Captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his debut and apart from it, India will go ahead with two spinners in the playing XI.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Joshua Da Silva (WI) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IND vs WI fantasy team. India vs West Indies, 1st Test 2023, Dominica Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Windsor Park.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) and Shubman Gill (IND) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (IND) and Jason Holder (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - We will go with two bowlers in our IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team and those will be Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Alzarri Joseph (WI).

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joshua Da Silva (WI), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Shubman Gill (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (IND), Jason Holder (WI), Mohammed Siraj (IND) and Alzarri Joseph (WI).

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team BAN vs AFG whereas Virat Kohli (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

