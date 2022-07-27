India will be looking to white-wash host West Indies when the two sides meet in the third and final ODI of the series. India, fielding their second-string team, have won both the games but not before a bit of drama. West Indies would be gutted in particular with the way they lost the last match considering they had the upper hand with India chasing a 300 + score. Axar Patel played a brilliant knock of 64 off just 35 balls to take his team home. When there have been talks of the future of the fifty-over format not looking bright, this series has been a breath of fresh air. West Indies though are clearly struggling this year and need a win today to get their lost confidence back. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:00 PM IST. KL Rahul Set To Miss T20Is Against West Indies Due to Post COVID-19 Recovery: Report

Shai Hope finally overcame his bad form to score a century in the last game and it was a real shame he did not end up on the winning side. Skipper Nicholas Pooran also scored a good fifty as West Indies managed to score past 300. The problem area was the bowling again as the likes of Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr were expensive and failed to put any pressure on the Indian batsmen. This will need to change for the hosts if they are to secure a win finally.

Shreyas Iyer has utilised the West Indies trip to get back his lost form and is one of the gainers of this tour. Shikhar Dhawan went out cheaply in the 2nd ODI but he along with Shubman Gill are quality players. Shardul Thakur will lead the bowling unit for the hosts and the Indian management may opt for an unchanged eleven.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access the live content. India are on the right track at the moment in white ball cricket and should secure a win in the third ODI as well.

