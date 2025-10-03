India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After the Asia Cup 2025, India are back in the Test cricket as they are taking West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India under the captaincy of new captain Shubman Gill are playing a home series for the first time. India are yet to win a Test series since they lost the home Test series back against New Zealand in 2024, it has been almost an year. Against West Indies, India will try to break the shackles and generate some momentum behind them before taking on tougher opponents in the future. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Day 1 Stumps: KL Rahul's Half-Century Powers India Ahead After Strong Show From Bowlers.

Day 1 of the India vs West Indies first Test match has been kind to India. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat. India unleashed their quality bowling on West Indies and suffocated them. The visitors were bowled out for only 162 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shared seven wickets with the former taking three wickets and the latter four. Kuldeep Yadav also returned to red-ball cricket and made his mark with two wickets. In their first innings, India are batting on 121/2 at the end of play. KL Rahul has scored a half-century while Shubman Gill is unbeaten at the other end. They will look to get a big lead on Day 2.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Date Friday, October 3 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team is being played on Friday, October 3. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Day 2 of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 2 online viewing options, read below. Bowled! Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Shai Hope With A Ripper During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

