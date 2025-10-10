India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India find themselves heading into the second and final Test of the ongoing two-match series against West Indies 1-0 up, having won the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will be aiming to complete their first Test clean sweep at home as coach and captain. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. This will be India's last outing in Tests before the WTC 2023-25 champions South Africa tour for a two-match series next month. Team India Arrives at Gautam Gambhir’s Residence As Head Coach Hosts Dinner for Players and Support Staff Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Leading India for the first time in India, Gill showcased no discomfort on the field as the West Indies were bundled out for 146 in the first innings, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah doing most of the damage. In reply, Indian batters like KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja made merry in batting-friendly conditions, scoring respective tons, as the homeside took a massive 286-run lead. As expected, the West Indies crumbled under the pressure of the scoreboard as Jadeja galloped opposition batters, clinching a four-wicket haul as India claimed the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 by an innings and 140 runs.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja Close in on 4,000 Test Runs Ahead of India’s Clash Against West Indies in Delhi

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.