India Women is currently playing Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group stage encounter. The match is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India didn't start well but their batters chipped in regularly to take the score to a competitive place. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed quickly, despite being the batter in-form. Pratika Rawal departed soon. It was Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol who stitched a partnership and progressed the Indian innings. Harleen played a slow knock but she laid the foundation. After Harleen and Harmanpreet were dismissed, first Jemimah Rodrigues and then Richa Ghosh played cameos to take India's score to a competitive 247. Sidra Amin Becomes First Pakistan Women Cricketer to Hit A Six Against India Women in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

India's 247 is their highest total in women’s one-day international cricket, without an individual scoring 50 or more runs. Last time a highest total without a single batter scoring a fifty came it was in 2007 when New Zealand scored 267/ 9 against England in Chennai. Australia is second with 266/5 against the International XI during the Cricket World Cup 1982 in Wellington. England’s 259/8 against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2017 at Bristol is just ahead of India’s 247 against Pakistan. India’s previous highest was 227, which they had managed against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Bowl India Out for First Time in Women's ODIs, Pacer Diana Baig Makes History During IND-W vs PAK-W Match.

Against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India's highest scorer was Harleen Deol, scoring 46 off 65 deliveries. Richa Ghosh scored 35, playing an explosive knock in the death overs. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 32 runs, chipping in at an important moment and so did Pratika Rawal by scoring 31. Other batters contributed with a few runs as well but none were able to make it big despite getting good starts.

