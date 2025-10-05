Pakistan Women has barely been a competition to India Women in Women's ODIs. India mostly has the upper hand over Pakistan and unlike men's team, this encounter has not developed into a rivalry. Amid this, during the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, Pakistan achieved a new record against India. Sidra Amin hit a six off Sneh Rana's bowling and with it she became the first Pakistan Women's cricketer to hit a six against India in Women's ODIs. Why Muneeba Ali Was Given Run Out During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match? Check Law As Third Umpire’s Decision Sparks Controversy.

Sidra Amin Becomes First Pakistan Women Cricketer to Hit A Six Against India Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

