India Women (IND-W) will contest with Ireland Women (IRE-W) in their fourth and final group match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 20 (Monday) at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth. India's winning streak saw a massive pause owing to a defeat against England Women on Saturday after the latter got the better off Women-in-Blue by 11 runs. The previous loss spoiled India's advancement into the semi-final. However, with one group stage game still left, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has the last chance to make their entry into the knockouts of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup possible. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

The right-arm pacer Renuka Singh who bowled a jaw-dropping spell of 4/15 on Saturday, gave India an ideal start by taking three quick wickets inside the powerplay. However, even that couldn't stop Knight Heather's side from putting runs on the board, as England ended up with a decent total of 151 runs. Despite a half-century from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, the team saw touching the finish line difficult. Richa Ghosh fought hard till the end but failed in front of the fiery England bowling to get past the target. With that loss, India desperately need to win their upcoming match against Ireland to progress into the semi-final. ENG-W Beat IND-W by 11 Runs | India vs England Highlights, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Richa Ghosh's Fiery Knock Goes in Vain as Women in Blue Suffer First Defeat.

Meanwhile, Ireland are yet to open their account in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 after playing three out of four group matches. Though the girls in green gave a tough fight to the opponents, it never came down to a win so far. After three consecutive defeats in the group stage, Laura Delany-led women are already eliminated from the competition and will play for pride against India on Monday.

When Is IND-W vs IRE-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Match number 18 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IN-W vs IRE-W will be played at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth on February 20 (Monday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs IRE-W Match 14 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Ireland Women match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IN-W vs IRE-W Match 18 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Ireland Women Match 18 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).