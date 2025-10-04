The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has already turned out to be an exciting tournament and the levels of thrill will reach an all-new level when the India Women's National Cricket Team locks horns with the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team. Any India vs Pakistan cricket match across men's and women's cricket in any format or tournament is an absolute must-watch and with the occasion being the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, fans cannot afford to miss even a small bit of the action that would unfold at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. Ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025, let us take a look at Google's India vs Pakistan prediction and who the search engine giant has picked to dominate the clash. When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview.

Both teams enter the much-awaited IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of contrasting outcomes in their previous outings. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team secured a win over co-hosts Sri Lanka despite a stutter with the bat at one stage, Fatima Sana and her Pakistan side stumbled to a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. When it comes to head-to-head records, India are overwhelming favourites and a Pakistan win could even be called an upset, but the pressure of an IND vs PAK match, that too at an ICC Women's World Cu,p is immense and both teams will look to avoid any mistakes in all three departments. Snake Appears at India Women's National Cricket Team Training Session in Colombo Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Report.

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Predicts This Team to Win IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

IND-W vs PAK-W Google Win Probability (Source: Google)

Google's India vs Pakistan result prediction above is pretty clear and it does not need any explanation. On expected lines, the India Women's National Cricket Team are heavy favourites to beat the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. India have a 93% chance of winning the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo as compared to Pakistan's 7% and this perhaps is based on the recent form of these two teams and also the head-to-head record.

Pakistan have lost all 13 women's ODIs against India and that might have had a say in Google's win probability for the IND-W vs PAK-W clash. However, it is to be noted that the Google win probability can change during the course of the IND-W vs PAK-W match based on the proceedings in the game.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).