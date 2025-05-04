India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: In the fourth match of the ongoing Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, India women's national cricket team will face hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team on May 4, Sunday. The IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI will be the second time these two teams clash in the competition, with the opening match of the tournament going India's way. India won the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI by nine wickets, which was a rain-affected encounter at Colombo. IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Tri-Nation Series Match 4.

India heads into the contest with back-to-back wins and are leading the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 points table. For India, Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana have been their star performers with the bat and ball, respectively, apart from being the highest run-getter and wicket-taker in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka made a comeback from the loss against India, and notched a solid win over the third team in the series, South Africa women national cricket team. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Malki Madara ensured Sri Lanka's maiden win in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 with their stellar show, scoring 77 and picking 4 wickets, respectively, against SA-W.

When is IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 4th ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 will be played on Sunday, May 4. The IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 is scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 4: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on any TV channel. For IND-W vs SL-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 and a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

