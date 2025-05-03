IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025: The fourth match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 will see India taking on hosts Sri Lanka on May 4. This is the second time the two Asian giants are facing each other in the ongoing tri-nation series. India women won the first match, and hosts Sri Lanka women look for their revenge in the upcoming clash. With two wins, the Women in Blue are leading the points table. Sri Lanka is placed second with one win and as many losses. IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Tri-Nation Series Match 4.

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team fourth match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The IND-W vs SL-W ODI match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs SL-W on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. India Women's National Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over-Rate During IND-W vs SL-W Match in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Arundathi Reddy (SL-W)

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal (vc).

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Arundathi Reddy (SL-W)

