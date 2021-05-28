Indian cricket team is all set to play its first Test at a neutral venue as the Virat Kohli-led side takes on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21 final. The WTC 2021 final will be held at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton in England. This is the inaugural final of the ICC WTC, which began on 2019. The format was introduced to add more interest to bilateral Test series’. India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Date, Match Timing, Venue, Squads, Broadcast Rights and All You Need to Know.

Playing a Test at a neutral venue provides balance to the contest. But in this case, New Zealand have a slight advantage as the conditions in England are some what ‘home like’ for them. Meanwhile, we take a look at India’s Test record in England and that might provide us a fair idea how they will fare against New Zealand in Southampton.

India have played 62 Tests in England, all, apparently, against the home side. The visitors have managed to win just seven of those and have lost 34. World Test Championship Final: India, New Zealand To Be Adjudged Joint Winners in Case of Draw or Tie.

India’s Test Record in England

Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw %W %L %D India 1932-2018 62 7 34 0 21 11.29 54.83 33.87

New Zealand’s record in England in Tests isn’t that great as well despite ‘home like’ conditions. In fact, their win percentage in Tests in England is less than that of India. Out of 54 Tests, New Zealand have won five, lost 30 and drawn 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).