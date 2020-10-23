Gurugram, October 23: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has arrested seven men on charges of online betting on an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The accused were arrested from Sector 40, officials said, adding that Rs 10,000, five mobile phones, one laptop, one LED tv and one set-top box were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Guruvinder, Ankur, Sandeep, Yogesh, Ankur, Puneet and Shubham.

"Based on a specific input, the police raided the spot and nabbed the persons when they were placing bets on an IPL match," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

"The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act at the Sector 40 police. Further investigation is on," he added.

