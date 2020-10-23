Mumbai Indians faced a big blow as their regular captain Rohit Sharma missed the encounter against Chennai Super Kings due to a hamstring injury. The dashing opener didn’t come out in the post-match presentation after the historic clash against Kings XI Punjab owing to health reasons. Kieron Pollard, who addressed the presenters after that game, had said that the Hitman is not well. Seeing Sharma’s condition in the dugout, fans speculated that the veteran cricketer might be out of action for a while. As per expectations, Kieron Pollard came for toss against CSK at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and confirmed that Rohit would not take part in the contest. CSK vs MI Score Updates IPL 2020.

“Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring, and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit,” said Pollard in the toss session. MI’s last assignment against Kings XI Punjab was indeed a gruelling one as for the very first time in IPL history, a game advanced to the second super over. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update.

The Hitman couldn’t make a mark with the bat, scoring nine off eight balls. However, MI’s problems increased further when Rohit didn’t come out to the field in the second super over. Pollard went on to confirm that the Indian talisman isn’t well and will miss the encounter.

Meanwhile, MI won the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and elected to bowl. Despite Rohit’s absence, Mumbai take the field as favourites owing to their stellar run in the season. A victory in the upcoming game will take them at the top of team standings. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s troop had a dismal campaign, and their triumph against the four-time champions is highly unlikely.

