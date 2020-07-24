The dates for the start of Indian Premier League 13 are finally here. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel had earlier confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be conducted in UAE and now he has gone one step further and confirmed the dates for the Indian Premier League 13. The tournament will begin on September 19 and the finals will be held on November 8, 2020. UAE is considered to be an ideal venue due to the fewer number of cases of the coronavirus. India was the first choice for the IPL 13, but with the increasing number of cases of coronavirus. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Waiting for Government Approval for Conducting Indian Premier League 13.

Speaking to IANS, IPL Chairman Patel said that the window has been zeroed in on. "We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," he said. The team would be heading to UAE in August. The BCCI is still in talks with the England and Australian Board for the players might miss out on the first few games. Patel said that this shouldn't be an issue.

"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying indirectly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week," he said. The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen in February this year, but that couldn't happen as the country went into a complete lockdown due to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus.

