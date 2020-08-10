BCCI finally received the official permission to host IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates by the government of India on August 10, 2020 (Monday). Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news. With India’s premier T20 tournament finally getting the green light to go ahead after being initially postponed, fans came with funny memes to show their excitement. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

The cash-rich league will be played in UAE later this year with September 19, 2020, being mentioned as the start date for its latest edition. Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games in IPL 13 but matches are expected to be played behind closed doors to maintain social distancing protocols amid coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2021 Players Auction: BCCI Could Scrap Mega Auction Featuring MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Others Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14.

"We have got the official permission from the government to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE," Brijesh Patel was quoted as saying by ANI. And with the competition finally receiving official permission to go ahead, excited fans showed their enthusiasm by sharing funny memes.

RCB fans blaming everyone except kohli for not winning the IPL. #IPL2020

Cricket fans be like:#IPL2020

When any team needs two points in IPL. #IPL2020 RCB :

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to take place from March 2, 2020, onwards but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with ICC T20 World Cup, which was planned in October-November got suspended, BCCI decided to hold the competition in that window.

IPL franchises are expected to travel to UAE by mid-August but first, the players and staff members will have to undergo a series of COVID-19 tests. The latest edition is expected to start on September 19 and end on November 10 but an official schedule is expected to be released soon.

