Going the football way, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will witness a mid-season transfer, allowing players to switch franchises at the half-way mark. Such transfer is taking place for the first time in IPL history, and its outcome is something to watch out for. The transfer will only be applicable at the half-way mark in the league stage when all franchises have played seven games each. Although the decision is with the franchise if they want to keep or release a particular player, some big names would be raring to take part in the transfer for better opportunities. As franchises and players are strategizing for the mid-transfer, let’s look at five players who could switch teams to make a mark in IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Ajinkya Rahane – The right-handed batsman was the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals’ batting line-up for almost a decade. However, he hasn’t played a single game for Delhi Capitals in this season. With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw doing well at the top of the order, Rahane will only get a chance if one of these two will get injured. Hence, the veteran batsman must to some other sides where his prowess could be used in a better way. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder List Updated. Chris Gayle – The Universe Boss has been a nightmare for bowlers over the years. However, just like Rahane, the Caribbean has also been warming the benches for Kings XI Punjab. As KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have done well so far, Gayle must switch to a franchise where he can make a mark. Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Another big name in KXIP who has been warming benches is the mysterious Afghanistan off-spinner. Mujeeb was in sensational form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, but surprisingly, KL Rahul hasn’t gone with him in the playing XI. Owing to the fact, the bowler might want to don any other team’s jersey for more opportunities. However, Punjab have made a terrible start to their campaign, the youngster’s inclusion is nothing but on the cards. Chris Lynn – The Australian dasher is a great asset in this format of the game but hasn’t yet got a chance in the Mumbai Indians batting line-up. With Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma in the top order, Lynn’s inclusion in the playing XI looks highly unlikely, and the veteran batsman might want to represent any other team. Imran Tahir – Despite getting the Purple Cap last year, the former South African spinner hasn’t got a single game in IPL 2020. With pitches in UAE known to assist the spinners, Tahir might prove to be an asset for some other side. Hence, many franchises will be looking to bag the Chennai Super Kings star, and the leggie himself might want to move.

As mentioned above, releasing a particular player is the hand of franchises. Hence, all these stars must be released by their respective teams to jump in the transfer pool. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, who are in the bottom part of the team standings, are some teams who’ll be determined to strengthen their side in the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).