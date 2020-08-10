Indian cricket team bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma were spotted for the first time after their engagement. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport as Dhanashree dropped Chahal, who looks like is heading to join a training camp. On August 08, Chahal in a social media post announced about his engagement with Dhanashree, who is a YouTuber and a choreographer. The Indian spinner wrote, "We said yes to being with each other with our family," as he shared photos from their Roka ceremony. RCB Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Adorable Picture with Fiancee Dhanshree Verma, Thanks Fans for Engagement Wishes.

Meanwhile, in a video uploaded on Instagram by Manav Manglani, a celebrity photographer, Dhanashree, wearing black coloured track pants and T-shirt can been seen dropping Chahal, who donned sky blue shirt and white trousers, at the airport. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Times When the Couple Won Our Hearts.

Here's the Video

View this post on Instagram click them at the airport today #Monday #ManavManglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Aug 10, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards. The IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Chahal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli, and is an important member of the team

