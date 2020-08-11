Dashing wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be critical to Delhi Capitals’ success in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, along with making an impact with the gloves and bat, the southpaw will also keep his teammates entertained. Recently, Delhi Capitals took to their official Instagram page and shared a hilarious video in which Pant can be seen acting like a ticket collector. With the tournament being played in UAE and that too in-between COVID-19 crisis, several thoughts will be running on players’ minds. Hence, Pant will have the onus to keep the atmosphere of the dressing room cheerful and lively. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

“Caution. Travelling without a ticket during #IPL2020 will be ill-advised when @rishabpant is around,” wrote DC while sharing the hilarious video on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans are expecting to see some more of Pant’s antics in IPL 2020. Notably, India’s legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was also a ticket collector in his early days. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Pant can replicate his success or not. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by DC. Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer Showcases His Magic Trick, Virat Kohli Guesses the Secret.

Wach Video:

Delhi Capitals will be contesting for their maiden IPL title in the forthcoming season and are expected to do well in UAE. In the previous season, Shreyas Iyer and Co impressed one and all finished at the third spot. However, they’ll like to cross the final hurdle this time. With the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, DC have one of the strongest batting line-ups while Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma will handle the mantle in the bowling department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).