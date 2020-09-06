Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Physiotherapist has tested positive for COVD-19, the IPL franchise team confirmed on Sunday. The member, however, had not been in touch with any players of staff of the team. The Indian Premier League side, who begin their Indian Premier League 2020 journey on September 20, 2020, against Kings XI Punjab, announced the news in a statement. The assistant Physiotherapist is the first member of the DC camp to test COVID-19 positive. Delhi Capitals also informed that the concerned member had tested negative in the first two round of tests but tested positive in the third round. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

“He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one,” the IPL team said in a statement. Delhi Capitals, who will play their first IPL 2020 match in Dubai, also confirmed that the concerned member had not come into contact with anyone and was instead in quarantine before the positive result. Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan’s Antics With His ‘COVID-Time Laila’ Prithvi Shaw Will Make You Go ROFL! (Watch Video).

“He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, had started their pre-season camp for IPL 2020 last week. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are still chasing their maiden IPL title. They qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2012 but failed to get past the eliminator. They will be hoping they can swing some results in their favour this time. Delhi Capitals end their group stage campaign in IPL 2020 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on November 2.

