Among all the other teams, even Delhi Capitals player Shikhar Dhawan has also reported to the franchise and has started preparing for the IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan was seen hitting a tall six in the nets ad Delhi Capitals had shared the session of the same on social media. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the team has shared a video of Shikhar Dhawan where he was seen a humongous six. Talking about the tournament this year it would be quite a difficult time for the players to get back into rhythm. IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 17.

The players are stepping on to the field after a couple of months owing to the halt brought due to the coronavirus. Thus the players have been preparing their best to get back in rhythm ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Check out the video shared by DC below:

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020 in UAE. The teams will be leaving for the tournament after August 20, 2020. The matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Owing to the coronavirus crisis, the matches will be played behind closed doors. With the announcement of the IPL even the fans are quite excited about the same. Players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and others have already started sweating in out in the nets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).