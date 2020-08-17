IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates: The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) will officially begin from September 19 and end on November 10. Only start and end dates have been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as of now. Fans are eagerly waiting for IPL 2020 schedule, and it is expected to be released soon by the IPL governing council. Apart from IPL 2020 schedule, it is the list of players or squads for IPL 2020 that has fans interested as well. After all, fans would want to see their favourite cricketers in action after a long time. IPL 2020 Top Stories, August 16: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

Franchises could name trimmed squads for IPL 2020 and then leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium will host the IPL 2020 matches. BCCI earlier confirmed that the matches will have 3:30 pm and 07:30 pm IST start timings. The cricket board also related some SOPs ahead of the 13th season. IPL 2020 Free Live Streaming: Star India Allows Jio to Stream Indian Premier League Matches Online Free on Select Plans, Claims Report.

For the uninitiated, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin from March 29. However, lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic resulted in the postponement of the T20 league. It was earlier feared that the IPL 2020 might be cancelled, but following the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, BCCI was provided with a vacant window to hist the I20 league.