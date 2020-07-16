Amidst the report of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai Sports City (DSC), Head of Cricket & Events, Salman Hanif has said that they are ready to host the lucrative league. Dubai Sports City houses the Dubai International Cricket Stadium & the ICC Academy, one of the likely venues for IPL 2020. Hanif said that DSC will put the best foot forward to host the Indian players if they arrive here early for practice sessions. IPL 2020 Update: UAE to All Set to Host Indian Premier League 13; Franchises Give Green Signal, Says Report.

‘‘The stadium has nine wickets on the top in case a large number of matches have to be accommodated within a smaller time-frame. We will not be scheduling any matches there to keep the wickets fresh,’’ Hanif was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

He also went to say that DSC is ready to host IPL 2020 matches with a ‘‘limited number of spectators’’ provided government allows so. He also added that DSC has previously hosted multi-team events. ‘‘The practice facilities are never be going to be a problem as we have hosted multi-team events before. In the ICC complex alone, there are 38 wickets - spread over the two Oval grounds, the simulated turf wickets as well as the state-of-the-art indoor facilities in case they want to beat the heat,’’ Hanif added. IPL 2020, Revamped Indian Cricket Schedule, Short Domestic Calendar Among Topmost Agendas of BCCI’s Apex Council.

Chances are IPL 2020 could be held in UAE during September-November as ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia scheduled in October-November is set to be cancelled. The coronavirus situation is largely under control in UAE as the country reopened doors for tourists recently.

